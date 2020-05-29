Kids and Gardening

Gardening isn’t just about pretty flowers;
The weather is warm, the sky is blue, and you’d love to get your kids outside to learn about gardening—
but how? How can plants and dirt compete with the joys of screen time?
The key to get kids gardening is to make it fun. Children love plants, but they may
not have the patience to weed all day in the hot sun, or wait for them to flower and bear fruit.
Meet your kids where they are: Involve them with planning the garden, then give them age-appropriate tasks.