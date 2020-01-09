Kid Birthday Stress And Big Girl Scout Cookie News

AJ’s son is turning 5 soon and his dilemma…too have the party at home or at some bouncy house/play place that isn’t cheap? (but we all know HE is) We also have a new voice this week as Anna D has her lipoma surgery. Life Coach Laurie also graces us with another fabulous life tip.
AJ Battalio, has put his certificate of completion from the prestigious Connecticut School of Broadcasting to good use. He hosts a radio program at KRWM in Seattle, he’s teamed up with Anna D, (we’re still not EXACTLY sure what she does but she has a senior at the beginning of her job title so we know she’s kind of a big shot)these two knuckleheads are hopping on the PODCAST BANDWAGON to give you the best half hour (or so) they’ve got. Follow them and share their journey with real life everyday struggles and topics, quirky people stories and random conversation that they swear was definitely not planned. Listen & learn a thing or two with us! Or not…we’re not forcing you.