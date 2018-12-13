KFC Fried Chicken Fire Logs and OTHER Gift Ideas

For $18.99 YOU can have the KFC Fire log teaming with the aroma of 11 herbs and spices.
Let me be clear, I think this is an excellent gift idea. I’m 100% serious. Why wouldn’t you want a scented fire log? I didn’t even know that was possible and an ENTIRE world of home hearth options have suddenly entered my Google Search bar.
Color Changing Pine Cones: Didn’t know that was a thing.
Cinnamon Scented Fire Starters: Don’t like Cinnamon, but also didn’t know these existed!
Recycled Coffee Ground Fire logs: WHAT?! YES!
Don’t get me wrong, one of my FAVORITE things is building a natural fire.
I spent my teenage years in rural Virginia. The entire fire “process” is a ritual where fond memories are entrenched. I enjoy reliving those memories while stoking and tending. However…Scented logs and Colored pine cones?!?! HELLLLLO LOOOOVE.
Listen, I can be Extra AND a Girl Scout.
XOXO,
Heather