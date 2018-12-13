KFC Fried Chicken Fire Logs and OTHER Gift Ideas

For $18.99 YOU can have the KFC Fire log teaming with the aroma of 11 herbs and spices.

Let me be clear, I think this is an excellent gift idea. I’m 100% serious. Why wouldn’t you want a scented fire log? I didn’t even know that was possible and an ENTIRE world of home hearth options have suddenly entered my Google Search bar.

Color Changing Pine Cones: Didn’t know that was a thing.

Cinnamon Scented Fire Starters: Don’t like Cinnamon, but also didn’t know these existed!

Recycled Coffee Ground Fire logs: WHAT?! YES!

Don’t get me wrong, one of my FAVORITE things is building a natural fire.

I spent my teenage years in rural Virginia. The entire fire “process” is a ritual where fond memories are entrenched. I enjoy reliving those memories while stoking and tending. However…Scented logs and Colored pine cones?!?! HELLLLLO LOOOOVE.

Listen, I can be Extra AND a Girl Scout.

Speaking of being Extra, have you checked out our EXTRA CHRISTMAS podcast: We’re So Xmas?

XOXO,

Heather