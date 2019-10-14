Kevin O’Conner Believes That Organ Donation Really Is the Greatest Gift [Podcast]

October 14, 2019

Kevin O'Conner is the President and CEO of Life Center Northwest, which is dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation. Life Center NW works with families, medical professionals, and communities across Alaska, Montana, North Idaho, and Washington. And in this collaboration aim to protect the gift of life by coordinating a number of facets: Creating a registry of organ donors, working with hospitals and medical professionals to find the match of someone who tragically loses their life with many people who are in need of the different organs and tissues of the body. It's very simple to do register, which can be done online, or people do it when renewing a driver's license. Someone's tragedy becomes life giving in the event their organs can be given to another person. It leaves a legacy of hope. Ideally this is a conversation to have before there is a tragic event, which helps the process to unfold more fluidly.

www.lcnw.org

Sunday Morning Magazine is a local Seattle podcast featuring guests from local non-profit agencies, authors and specialists in the fields that are the focus of each weekend's informative conversation. These focus areas include education, environment, charities, crime, health, domestic issues, and youth.

Follow on Apple Podcasts
Follow on Google Podcasts
Follow on Spotify
RSS Feed
Download Episode

About Warm 106.9

Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2019 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.