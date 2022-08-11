Kevin Federline posts, quickly deletes videos of Britney Spears allegedly yelling at their sons

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Kevin Federline is locked in a heated argument with ex-wife Britney Spears over their two teenage sons. On Wednesday, he added fuel to the fire by posting videos of the “Toxic” singer allegedly yelling at their kids, 16-year-old Sean Preston﻿ and 15-year-old﻿ Jayden.

To recap: K-Fed first kicked off the drama when he told Daily Mail﻿ her kids “have decided they are not seeing her right now.” Britney later accused her sons in a since-deleted Instagram post of being “hateful” and claimed her ex-husband’s house “has more weed than Ludacris, 50 Cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined.”

That didn’t sit well with Federline. After Britney made the post, he shared several inflammatory videos of her to Instagram.

“I can not sit back and let my sons be accused in this way after what they’ve been through,” he wrote. “As much as it hurts us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worst of it. The lies have to stop. I hope our kids grow up to be better than this.”

The videos, captured by Daily Mail ﻿before he deleted them, allegedly show the Grammy winner arguing with her boys. In one video allegedly taken inside of their bedrooms, she seemingly orders them to moisturize their faces before bed — saying it’s “my house” and therefore they need to follow her rules.

Another video, taken inside of a car, allegedly shows Britney berating Sean for not putting on his shoes before going into an ice cream parlor, so she takes his phone away as punishment. “I am shocked. I am shocked as f*** with you. And I don’t know what to do,” she declares.

Neither Britney nor her husband, Sam Asghari, have commented publicly on these videos.

