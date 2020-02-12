Keratin Treatment Smoothed My Fine, Color-Treated, Damaged Hair! [Recommend]

If you’ve been thinking about a Keratin Treatment and your hair is ANYTHING like mine, GET IT!

I have thin, fine, damaged, color-treated hair.

It’s long, but I typically have what is called a “Chemical Cut.” It’s a cute term for hair that snaps on it’s own due to LOTS of processing.

I’m fully aware that I should PROBABLY cut it shorter and not bleach it. But…I like it past my shoulders and I feel happiest blonde. Occasionally I wear wigs to give it a break, but I’m excited to tell you about my AMAZING RESULTS from just 1 Keratin Treatment!

Keep in mind, it takes a couple of hours (MORE IF YOU HAVE MORE HAIR) and it’s not cheap. (National average says $250-$450.)

BUT…It has drastically improved my hair in texture, moisture, strength and touchability. It also LASTS. You’ll likely only need/want it twice a year.

If you’re like me and have spent thousands of dollars on products (vitamins, shampoos, conditioners) to get your hair thicker and stronger with minimal results…Try a Keratin Treatment. I feel like it will be worth it for you, too!

Now…One of my friends has thick, curly hair that was damaged from coloring and she did not love the way it left her natural curls. So, if you’re not prepared to be SUPER slick and straight for the first week, try something else!

Here’s a quick look at the process:

I’ve been going to Salon Matarazzo in Bellevue for 7 years. Morgan is my favorite. It’s important that you know, I am not being compensated for this post. I have not received any service or product for free or at a discount. I just REALLY love my salon and stylist, Morgan!