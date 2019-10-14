Kenyan Woman And Man SHATTER Marathon Records!

Brigid Kosgei shattered a 16-year-old world record in the women’s marathon by running it in just over 2 hours!! (That’s 26.2 miles!)

Incredible! Recently, another Kenyan broke the overall record by running it in LESS than two hours! I’m not going to sit here and figure out the exact math on how fast they ran throughout the race but it’s pretty much a dead sprint the entire time…UNBELIEVABLY awesome!

As a marathon runner myself…I can’t even imagine…and I thought my 3.5 hours was good.

The 50th running of the Seattle Marathon is on December 1st, if you’d like to register and try to beat these records, click HERE. 😉