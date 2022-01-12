Kenny Loggins releasing memoir, ‘Still Alright,’ in June

Hachette Books

Kenny Loggins will reflect on his decades-long career in a new memoir, Still Alright, due out June 14, 2022. The title of the book is, of course, inspired by his 1980 top 10 hit “I’m Alright.”

“Writing this book and piecing together the moments of my life has been a really eye-opening experience for me,” says Loggins in a statement. “It’s almost like therapy, to get to look at how honest I can be. How honest can I be about my motivations, my reactions to certain relationships and circumstances, what did I learn, and how did it affect my music.”

In the book, Loggins will detail his career with Loggins & Messina and as a solo artist, his musical collaborations with Stevie Nicks and Michael McDonald, his time as the “King of the Movie Soundtracks” in the ’80s thanks to hits for movies like Top Gun, Footloose and Caddyshack, as well as his participation in the all-star 1985 charity single “We Are the World” and more.

In addition, Loggins will discuss his two divorces, his struggles with addiction and his difficult relationship with his older brother, who inspired his hit “Danny’s Song.”

Still Alright is available for pre-order now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.