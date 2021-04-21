Kenny Loggins releasing At the Movies LP for 2021 Record Store Day; performing tonight at livestreamed benefit

Legacy Recordings

Kenny Loggins is among the many artists who will issue exclusive limited-edition vinyl releases in conjunction with the 2021 Record Store Day campaign, which this year will be held on two days — June 12 and July 17.

Loggins’ offering, which will be released on June 12, is an LP titled At the Movies that features classic songs that the singer/songwriter has contributed to classic movies like Caddyshack, Footloose and Top Gun.

Among the songs included on the nine-track collection are “I’m Alright” from Caddyshack, the chart-topping Footloose title track, “Danger Zone” and “Playing with the Boys” from Top Gun, “Meet Me Half Way” from Over the Top, and “Nobody’s Fool” from Caddyshack II.

The album also will feature a new version of “Playing with the Boys” recorded as a duet with Australian singer/songwriter Butterfly Boucher.

“Over the course of my career I’ve been fortunate to have a number of my songs included in some memorable movies,” says Loggins. “I’m honored that many of the films have since become iconic and I’m thrilled to have these soundtrack hits included on one album for a special Record Store Day release.”

In other news, Kenny is among the stars that will be performing this evening as part of the 2021 virtual edition of The Warburton benefit event. The jam will stream live for free this evening starting at 9 p.m. ET at TheWarburton.KRGLive.com and via the KRG Live app.

Here’s the At the Movies track list:

Side A

“I’m Alright” (Theme from Caddyshack)

“Footloose” (From Footloose soundtrack)

“I’m Free (Heaven Help the Man)” (From Footloose soundtrack)

“Playing with the Boys” (From Top Gun soundtrack)

Side B

“Danger Zone” (From Top Gun soundtrack)

“Meet Me Half Way” (From Over the Top soundtrack)

“For the First Time” (From One Fine Day)

“Nobody’s Fool” (Theme from Caddyshack II)

“Playing with the Boys” — featuring Butterfly Boucher (New Recording)

