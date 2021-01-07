Kenny Loggins & more to celebrate the '80s at virtual music festival "Radical Sabbatical"

Fans who are missing live music performances can celebrate everyone’s favorite decade — the ’80s — later this month at a virtual festival.

Called the Radical Sabbatical, the festival will take place on January 30 and feature a performance by Kenny Loggins, who of course gave us all those movie soundtrack hits of the ’80s, from “I’m Alright” to “Danger Zone” to “Footloose.”

The festival will also feature appearances by ’80s hair band icons Bret Michaels of Poison and Sebastian Bach of Skid Row, as well as hip-hop legend Grandmaster Flash and “Kiss Me Deadly” rocker Lita Ford. In addition, Ray Parker Jr. of “Ghostbusters” fame will perform, as will Jim Peterik of the band Survivor.

The eight-hour event will also feature a costume contest, an ’80s aerobics class, cooking demos, trivia and an appearance by Claudia Wells, who played Marty McFly‘s girlfriend Jennifer in Back to the Future. ’80s tribute bands round out the bill.

Tickets start at $99.80 for an all-day pass and are available via TicketSpice. You can also buy “add-ons,” like a meet-and-greet with Bach.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.