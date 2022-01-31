Kenny G heads for the mountains, stars in “smooth” Super Bowl ad for Busch Light beer

MJZ, HutchCo and The Mill

Back in the late ’70s and early ’80s, Busch beer used a jingle that went “It’s cold and it’s smooth and it’s waiting for you.” So for the star of its Super Bowl ad this year, Busch Light has chosen the smoothest guy they can think of: Kenny G.

In the new spot, one hiker hands the other a Busch Light and says, “Y’know, whenever you crack open a Busch light, the mountains start singing.” Then, a group of giant outdoorsy types appear over a nearby mountain ridge and start singing the classic jingle, “Head for the mountains/the mountains of Busch/head for the mountains of Busch.”

Then, one says, “Hit it, giant Kenny G!” The saxophonist appears and unleashes a super-smooth riff while one hiker marvels, “So smooth!” The giant outdoorsy types start singing again as Kenny plays them out.

Billboard reports that Kenny, a notorious perfectionist, played his part of the commercial 100 times to get it exactly right. “It was an awesome opportunity,” he tells Billboard, sharing that he plans to have a few friends over on Super Bowl Sunday for his special spicy Asian-style chicken wings.

Kenny says he’s also excited to see the halftime show, which will star legendary rappers Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, rap superstar Kendrick Lamar and the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige.

“It’s going to be great because I’m a fan of all of them,” Kenny tells Billboard. “Because I like people who are good at what they do and they are all really, really good at what they do!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.