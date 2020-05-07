Kelly Osbourne flaunts multi-colored quarantine hair

May 7, 2020

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for EJAF(LOS ANGELES) — With hair salons closed across the country, people are struggling to maintain their normal hairstyles. While some may try their best to hide their blossoming greys or dark roots, Kelly Osbourne has decided to embrace her quarantine hair. 

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 35-year-old British TV personality proudly showed off her lavenderish locks and emerging brownish roots.

“Can’t lie I’m really starting to like what’s happening with my hair! It’s about 20 different shades of purple and blue,” she captioned the selfie. “Should I keep it like this?”

Osbourne’s multi-colored locks are not exactly a surprise as she often changes up her hair color — going from red, to blonde, to purple, to black and back again. In fact, one could argue that it’s other celebrities who took a page out of her book with their new quarantine looks. 

For example, Sarah Michelle Gellar recently presented her cotton candy pink hair as a way for parents to embarrass their children. Meanwhile, Jennifer Love Hewitt added some pink highlights to her hair, Hilary Duff, dyed her blonde strands blue, and Ariana Grande, showed off her natural curls in place of her signature high ponytail, just to name a few.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

About Warm 106.9

Avatar
Today's Music Variety fuels the sing-along-soundtrack that keeps the innovative workplaces in the Seattle area inspired with songs from the 80's through today. Warm cares about the community we live in through deep participation in hundreds of annual events that focus on women and families.
Copyright © 2020 Hubbard Radio Seattle, LLC | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | DMCA Notice
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lisa Closterman at lclosterman@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only