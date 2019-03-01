Kelly Kruger is Filming a Christmas Movie with the Cutest Corgi Ever

I’m 100% not going to bury the lead on this story.

OMG HE IS SO CUTE!

His name is Sherlock and he is titular corgi in A Very Corgi Christmas, a new Christmas movie being filmed for Super Channel Heart & Home Christmas. The movie stars Kelly Kruger who plays Mackenzie Browning Hellstrom on The Young and The Restless and Kevin McGarry, who might have seen in Heartland.

What we are missing at this point though, is one very, very important bit of information. If Super Channel Heart & Home is a Canadian cable channel and the movie is currently being filmed in Canada, how are we going to see all the corgi cuteness outside of Canada?

I might just have to take an overnight trip to Vancouver come this December…