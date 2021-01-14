Kelly Clarkson's Tennessee mansion reduced in price

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson‘s huge Tennessee mansion, which she shared with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, has had its price significantly reduced as the couple’s bitter divorce battle continues.

The New York Post reported on Wednesday that the listing price was cut by over half-a-million bucks, bringing it down to a low, low $6.95 million dollars.

Kelly, who has put the home up for sale off and on since 2017, last listed the home for $7.5 million.

The singer and Emmy-winning talk show host first purchased the residence in 2012 for under three million dollars and, following her move to Los Angeles in 2017, originally listed the 20,121-square-foot property for $8.5 million.

The mansion boasts a home theater, wet bar, two spas, and a double staircase leading down to a saltwater pool and private dock.

Kelly cited “irreconcilable differences” when filing for divorce against Brandon last June. The two have been embroiled in a nasty legal battle since.

In December, Kelly was awarded primary custody of the two children she shares with Blackstock: six-year-old River Rose and four-year-old Remington Alexander. Brandon also has two older children from a previous marriage, who Kelly considers her own.

By Megan Stone

