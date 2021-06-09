Kelly Clarkson’s show, Taylor Swift’s Disney+ special are Gracie Award winners

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The Gracie Awards, which honor programming created by, for and about women, have announced its annual list of honorees, and Kelly Clarkson is one of them.

On the heels of its six Daytime Emmy nominations, The Kelly Clarkson Show is the Gracie Award winner in the Talk Show — Entertainment category.

In addition, Taylor Swift’s Disney+ special from last year, folklore: the long pond studio sessions, has received the Grand Award for Special or Variety.

Since Taylor was the director and producer of her special and Kelly is the executive producer of her show, we assume they’ll both receive trophies.

Other winners this year include the shows black-ish and This Is Us, as well as Kerry Washington, Catherine O’Hara and Hillary Clinton.

The 26th Annual Gracie Awards ceremony will be held September 27 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A.

