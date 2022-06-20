Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband vacates Montana ranch, remains “a constant thorn in her side”

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Kelly Clarkson‘s Montana ranch is finally empty after her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, packed his bags and left.

US Weekly spoke with a source close to the former couple and notes Blackstock “wanted to fight the order but was ultimately talked out of it.” While this is the outcome Kelly wanted, the source adds her ex “is always asking for more and being a constant thorn in her side.”

To recap, Kelly bought the mansion and was listed as its sole owner. She wanted to sell the multimillion-dollar ranch following her divorce and was awarded the property in October 2020, but Blackstock refused to vacate it. Blackstock said he wanted to quit being a music manager so he could become a full-time rancher and rodeo sponsor, thus he needed the property to do his job.

The two became locked in a monthslong battle over the Warren Peak Ranch property, with the Grammy winner losing a bid to evict her ex back in December. Kelly agreed in January to give Blackstock 5.12% of the $17.7 million property.

A judge then ruled in March that Blackstock could stay at the property until June 1 and, until then, pay his ex-wife $12,500 a month in rent.

On the flip side, the “Catch My Breath” singer owes her ex $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January 2024 — on top of a monthly child support payment of $45,601.

Kelly and Blackstock ended their seven-year marriage in June 2020. The former couple share two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander — of which Kelly has primary custody.

In other Kelly news, Deadline reports her nine-time nominated Kelly Clarkson Show cleaned house at the Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy Awards — winning five trophies.

