Kelly Clarkson’s “9 to 5” remake with Dolly Parton is coming September 9

Atlantic Records

Back in February, it was announced that Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton had teamed up to remake Dolly’s iconic hit “9 to 5” for a documentary called Still Working 9 to 5. Now, we know when we’ll get to hear the song.

The documentary is about the 1980 feminist comedy 9 to 5, in which Dolly starred alongside Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman. The doc examines the landmark film and the impact it had on the women’s movement at that time, as well as how its message still resonates as women continue to fight for equality in the workplace.

The reimagined duet version of the song, described as “haunting,” is dropping September 9, which just happens to be Women’s Equality Day. It was produced by Shane McAnally, Sasha Alex Sloan and King Henry. You can presave the track now.

Dolly tells Rolling Stone, “Who knew that 42 years later, I’d still be working 9 to 5. I believed then, and I believe now, that every person deserves to be paid fairly for their work … no matter what they are. I think this documentary shows that the struggle continues and that we all need to do our part to help make things better for everybody.”

