Kelly Clarkson to pay tribute to Dolly Parton at the ACM Awards next month

Kelly Clarkson always seems to have one foot in country music, so it’s no surprise that she’ll be singing at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards, which are streaming live from Nashville’s Allegiant Stadium on March 7.

Kelly announced the news on her talk show, adding that she “has a special tribute planned” for the host of the show, the one and only Dolly Parton. “We’ll have lots to talk about when she’s a guest on the show in a few weeks — I love her so much!” Kelly continued.

“We actually got to re-cut her song ‘9 to 5,'” Kelly added. “And it’s a blessing to get to sing with such a pioneer of a woman and one hell of a woman!”

As previously reported, Kelly and Dolly recorded a new version of “9 to 5” for the new documentary called Still Working 9 to 5, which examines Dolly’s landmark 1980 comedy film and the impact it had on the women’s movement at that time, as well as how its message continues to resonate today as women continue to fight for equality in the work place.

It’s not clear if Kelly’s ACM performance will feature her duetting with Dolly on that new version, which will be commercially released later this year. But you can watch the whole thing go down March 7, only on Amazon Prime Video.

