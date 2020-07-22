Kelly Clarkson thanks her guests for help during a "challenging year"

While Kelly Clarkson hasn’t commented directly on her impending divorce, she seemed to reference it in a social media post on Wednesday, saying she’s grateful for everyone who’s appeared on her Emmy-winning talk show.

“Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer,” she wrote. “This year has been challenging, overwhelming & sometimes it feels like hope is lost.”

She continued, “BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things & keeping hope alive & I want 2 say THANK U.”

In addition to featuring celebrities on her show, Kelly spotlights inspiring people and their stories.

Kelly also took time to shout out a fan who posted a video describing a dream he had where he secured a backstage pass to one of her concerts, and was on her tour bus and in the lobby of the venue, but didn’t actually get to meet her. He did, however, get to chat with Bernadette Peters, who in his dream was exiting the venue, having already seen Kelly’s matinee show.

“This is amazing,” she wrote. “I love that I did a matinee ha! #EarlyBirdSpecialTour you are hilarious!”

By Andrea Dresdale

