Kelly Clarkson settles divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson has finally put her drawn-out and sometimes nasty divorce battle to rest. People reports the “Piece By Piece” singer has settled matters with her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

Kelly, who first filed to divorce her husband of seven years in June 2020, has agreed to give Brandon a one-time-payment of $1.3 million in addition to $45,601 every month in child support. That’s not all — the Grammy winner will also have to pay Brandon $115,000 in monthly spousal support until January 31, 2024.

The amount is lower than what Brandon originally sought and was paid since last July, which was $150,000.

The former couple also agreed to share joint-custody of their two children, seven-year-old River and five-year-old Remington. It was also decided that the kids will live with their mom in Los Angeles, California, and will also be vaccinated against COVID-19. In addition, both parents agreed to allow River and Remington to visit their father in Montana, where he continues to live on Kelly’s ranch for $2,000 a month.

In other matters, Kelly will also retain ownership of the family pets and vehicles, the latter of which includes a Porsche Cayenne and a flight simulator. As for Brandon, he was granted the family’s golf simulator, their Patek Philippe watches, several CAT snowmobiles, several vehicles that include a Ford F-350 and Ford F-250 truck, as well as “farm cattle, livestock, stock dogs, and horses,” according to court documents.

Representatives for both Kelly and Brandon have not responded to requests for comment as of Tuesday Wednesday morning.

