Kelly Clarkson says she isn’t coaching ‘The Voice’ ﻿this year so she can prioritize her family

Kelly Clarkson isn’t returning to coach on The Voice this year so she can be there for her kids.

Speaking to ﻿Entertainment Tonight﻿, the “Piece by Piece” singer said she told the show she needed to balance her life and show up for 8-year-old River and 6-year-old Remington. “It was really important I think to show my kids that, yes, Mommy loves work and I love to do what I do, but family is first,” said Kelly.

“I texted the other coaches and the executive producer and everyone and I was like, ‘I’m really sorry, you know, I gotta take a minute.’ And everybody understood it,” she explained. “They’ve been on this ride with me behind the scenes and they get it. Some have gone through similar situations.”

Kelly didn’t elaborate on what she meant by “similar situations,” but it could be in reference to her ongoing divorce from ex-husband and father of her children, Brandon Blackstock.

The Grammy winner hopes she’s not only setting a good lesson for her kids but for everyone. “When we need a moment to step back and we need to be together, that’s when you take the time when it is necessary. We need to take those moments,” she insisted.

Camila Cabello will be filling in for Kelly while she’s gone, so the American Idol winner has this advice for the young singer.

“Good luck with that. Bring a shield,” Kelly cracked in reference to Camila sitting in the red chair next to Blake Shelton. Jokes aside, Kelly believes Camila will “just excel in that situation” because she’s “very comfortable in her skin.”

In all, the powerhouse singer had this to say about Camila: “I think she’s gonna do well and I hope she kicks [Blake’s] a**!”

