Kelly Clarkson says going through her divorce was “very isolating”

Kelly Clarkson has opened up about going through the “isolating” experience of a very public divorce with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1, the singer admits she did not handle the breakup “gracefully.”

“Behind closed doors by myself, it was not … Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle it well,” she says. “I had many sessions with just my friends of … I couldn’t even speak. I was crying so hard.”

But even though she had support, Kelly says the “worst part” was that she still felt very alone.

“No matter what I said to my friends, no one got … It being so public, misinformation, what things that were right, and then people talk to you about, and you want to scream at the top of your lungs,” she says. “And it’s very isolating.”

Kelly says her healing was gradual — and aided by therapy. Writing and recording her new album, chemistry, out Friday, June 23, was also therapeutic.

“I think what I’ve learned mostly out of all of this in writing this record and all of the emotions that it comes with, with grief and loss is … I read something, not everyone is deserving of your story or worth it or worth your time,” she says.

