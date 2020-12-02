Kelly Clarkson reveals the “hardest” part of her divorce

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Divorces aren’t often easy – just ask Kelly Clarkson.

During Tuesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 38-year-old host opened up about her split from her husband of six years, Brandon Blackstock, 43.

“There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids,” Clarkson revealed. She shares two children with Blackstock, six-year-old River and four-year-old Remington.

“That’s the hardest for me,” she shared. “I think, as women especially, we’re trained… to take it all on, and you can deal with it, and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about.”

Clarkson also sought advice from Untamed author Glennon Doyle, who appeared on the show along with Alicia Keys. Doyle previously went through a public split in 2016 from Craig Melton and is currently married to women’s soccer star Abby Wambach and was able to provide some perspective, which the pop star found helpful.

“I’m like, ‘This isn’t happiness, for both of us. I feel both of us deserve better, and neither one of us would want this for our children.’ Reading that line so hit home for me, and not selfishly, but for the family. It’s like, ‘I don’t want this for anyone in this scenario right now.’ It was such a powerful piece of knowledge,” Clarkson told Doyle. “Thank you so much.”

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June. According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Clarkson recently won primary custody of the couple’s two children despite originally seeking joint custody.

Additionally, the outlet recently confirmed that Blackstock requested $436,000 a month — $301,000 in spousal support and the remaining $135,000 for child support. If his request is approved, he will receive over $5 million a year.