Kelly Clarkson plans on celebrating turning 40 all summer long

Disney Channel/Image Group LA

Kelly Clarkson is not sweating over the fact she turns 40 next month. Instead, she says bring it on!

She told ﻿People ﻿she is “not concerned” about her upcoming milestone birthday and explained, “My life gets exponentially better each year. Which is what should happen, you should get wiser.”

The “Catch My Breath” singer, who turns 40 on April 24, added, “I’m really excited. Everything’s in a good place now.”

Kelly is also thinking about how she wants to ring in the big 4-0 and told the outlet she plans to do make a big deal about it. “I was gonna go low key and then, I just had a really fun time with my girlfriends in San Francisco,” she explained. “So I’m like, maybe I’ll do that again.”

Unfortunately, plans don’t include her jetting off to a tropical vacation anytime soon because her schedule won’t let it. “I’m waiting till the summer,” she said about when she will have “long enough” to celebrate the way she plans. “I’m actually doing [a] ‘celebrate my 40 years summer,’ whole thing,” she insisted. “So I’m just gonna be chilling. That’s my happy 40.”

Kelly has something else to celebrate — she is legally single after settling her often contentious divorce battle with ex ﻿Brandon Blackstock﻿.

“I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name,” the Grammy winner told the outlet about recently changing her legal name. “I just kept my middle name for my personal life.” She adds she is “still Kelly Clarkson” to the masses because, as she joked, “I don’t think I can change Clarkson at this point. I’m 20 years in!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.