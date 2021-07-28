Kelly Clarkson ordered to pay 200K in support to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has to shell out some major cash to her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. Major cash to the tune of almost $200,000 dollars a month.

Legal papers, obtained by ABC News, reveal that the 39-year-old singer, talk show host and The Voice coach has been ordered to pay her former spouse $150,000 per month in spousal support, as well as, $45,601 per month in child support for their children — River Rose Blackstock, 7, and Remington Alexander Blackstock, 5.

In addition to the support, Clarkson was also ordered to pay $1,250,000 toward Blackstock’s legal fees.

Blackstock was ordered to maintain the financial responsibility of $81,000 for the Montana Ranch he and Kelly once shared. His request to have the spousal support made retroactive to the date of the divorce filing on June 1, 2020 was denied.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in October 2013.

