Kelly Clarkson on her divorce: "Everyone's sad and it's okay to be sad"

Kelly Clarkson‘s fans were shocked when, a few months ago, news came that she and her husband Brandon Blackstock were splitting up. Since then, Kelly’s spoken about her divorce in several interviews because, she says, she’s hoping to help others who are going through the same thing.

Asked by Extra why she feels the need to be transparent about what she’s going through, Kelly says, “I have a great family and friends that are there for me…It’s a very hard thing to navigate, to be able to be honest and share your story, so maybe you can help someone else, but at the same time protecting these little kids you adore.”

She adds, “We have a lot of help as far as therapists or child psychologists ‘cause we want to do it right…Everyone’s sad and it’s okay to be sad.”

In the same interview, Kelly’s fellow Voice coach Gwen Stefani, who went through a very public divorce a few years ago herself, notes that Kelly’s “doing a really good job” when it comes to handling her split in the glare of the spotlight.

“I think it’s hard to be a public person. Now you add in a family…they didn’t choose it,” says Gwen. She has three children with her ex-husband, rocker Gavin Rossdale, and has been dating Blake Shelton for five years.

“Kelly and I have been talking about this a lot. We’re so lucky to have music as an outlet for everything we all go through,” Gwen notes. “Music is such therapy when you’re a writer.”

In fact, last month, Kelly told Sunday TODAY that her upcoming album will cover “basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now — or where it is now — and it’s been very therapeutic for me.”

By Andrea Dresdale

