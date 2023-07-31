Kelly Clarkson kicks off Las Vegas residency with Harry Styles “Kellyoke” cover

Courtesy Live Nation Las Vegas

Kelly Clarkson launched her long-awaited Las Vegas residency July 28 at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater, and in addition to her own hits, she also covered Harry Styles‘ “As It Was,” as a nod to her talk show’s popular “Kellyoke” segments.

As People reports, Kelly explained, “We’re gonna go a little Kellyoke every night. We were supposed to sing this actually on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and then all the strikes happened and nobody has a job now, so we didn’t get to perform it on the show.”

At the July 29 show, she continued the theme by singing GAYLE’s “abcdefu.” Fun fact: GAYLE co-wrote the song “Me” on Kelly’s new album.

The July 28 and 29 shows were different, as Kelly promised, but they all included her signature hits “Miss Independent,” “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” “Since U Been Gone” and “Breakaway.” According to People, she also talked a lot about her children, her divorce and her upcoming move to New York City.

