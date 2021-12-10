Kelly Clarkson is the queen of “new” Christmas music

Atlantic Records

The way some Christmas songs get played every year, you’d think it was all about “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and Mariah Carey. But believe it or not, there have been some pretty popular Christmas songs released after “All I Want for Christmas Is You” — and Kelly Clarkson seems to have recorded most of them.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, aka ASCAP, the performance rights organization, has released its list of its Top 10 most played New Classic Holiday Songs of 2021. Number one is Kelly’s “Underneath the Tree,” from her 2013 holiday album Wrapped in Red.

The top 10 also includes Kelly’s latest hit “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You),” from her new holiday album of the same name — that’s number six — and coming in at number 10, it’s “Under the Mistletoe,” the holiday single that Kelly released last year.

Number two on the list is “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande‘s super-popular 2014 holiday single. Justin Bieber‘s 2011 song “Mistletoe,” from his Christmas album Under the Mistletoe, is number three.

Carrie Underwood‘s current holiday hit “Favorite Time of Year” also makes the list, as does Josh Groban‘s 2004 hit “Believe” and Sia‘s 2017 song “Snowman.” The 2019 Jonas Brothers song “Like It’s Christmas,” and Katy Perry‘s big 2018 holiday hit “Cozy Little Christmas” round out the top 10.

As for the old stuff, the top three most-played ASCAP songs are “Sleigh Ride,” “Let It Snow” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.