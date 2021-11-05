Kelly Clarkson hosting star-studded Christmas TV special on December 1

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson‘s got a new Christmas album called …When Christmas Comes Around, so of course, she’s going to promote it with a Christmas TV special.

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around will premiere December 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It’ll feature guest stars like Ariana Grande and country star Brett Eldredge — both of whom are on her album — plus Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Poehler, Leslie Odom Jr. and even Santa.

Kelly will also present some “everyday heroes” with “life-changing surprises.” And as part of the special, Wayfair, the company that Kelly partnered with for her home collection, is donating to a deserving organization that helps support communities in need.

In a statement, Kelly says, “People celebrate the holidays in different ways and that is the inspiration behind the original songs and the curated classics that are featured in this special. No matter what your heart is feeling this holiday season, I hope that this hour brings you joy and happiness exactly where you are.”

Kelly’s last holiday special was 2013’s Kelly Clarkson’s Cautionary Christmas Music Tale, also on NBC.

