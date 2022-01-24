Kelly Clarkson concedes five percent of Montana ranch to ex Brandon Blackstock

Justin Lubin/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson‘s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock scored a minor legal victory over their hotly contested ranch in Montana. The two have been locked in a months-long battle over the Warren Peak Ranch property.

According to legal documents obtained by ﻿People﻿, the “Piece by Piece” singer agreed to give Blackstock 5.12 percent of the $17.7 million property — roughly translating to $908,000. The documents also made it clear that Kelly retains sole ownership of the property adjoining the ranch and that Brandon is not entitled to any property ownership interest.

This comes after Kelly was awarded the spacious ranch in October, but Brandon refused to vacate the property and continued living there under the claim it was “marital property.” A judge rejected his argument that he was entitled to 50 percent of the ranch and referenced the pair’s prenuptial agreement. But, the singer failed to evict her husband in December following another legal battle.

Kelly and Brandon ended their seven-year marriage in June 2020. The former couple share two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

