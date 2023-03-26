Kelly Clarkson announces new album, ‘Chemistry,’ is coming “soon”

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson’s got new music on the way.

The singer and The Voice coach announced on Instagram Sunday that her new album, Chemistry, is coming “soon.”

“It’s officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for … well, close to three years now,” she said in a video message. “And I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am. The album is called Chemistry, and it’s called Chemistry because I was trying to find a word — also, it might be one of the songs on the album — but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing.”

She says the album encompasses “the arc of an entire relationship…the good, bad and the ugly.”

“Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you,” she explains. “So, that’s why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was kind of the perfect title to describe the entire album, that is coming out soon.”

Kelly adds that new music from the album will be out “even sooner.”

Kelly’s last album of all-new material was 2017’s The Meaning of Life. She also released When Christmas Comes Around in 2021 and her Kellyoke EP in 2022.

