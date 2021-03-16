Kelly Clarkson and Wayfair give back to Louisiana residents hit by last year's hurricanes

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kelly Clarkson is giving back to families in Lake Charles, Louisiana who were hit hard by back-to-back hurricanes last year.

The singer, who serves as brand ambassador to Wayfair, has teamed up with the furniture retailer to help rebuild and refurnish the homes of the Gomez family and local resident Martha Bergeron, which were damaged by Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Kelly and Wayfair covered both the interior and exterior renovation costs, and used many pieces from Wayfair’s Kelly Clarkson Home collection. In videos shared by Wayfair, we see both the Gomez family and Martha being surprised with their new homes for the first time.

“2020 was a year we’ll never forget. The Lake Charles community faced an extremely difficult situation when the place they call home was hit by deadly storms that caused a tremendous amount of loss,” Kelly says in a statement obtained by People.

“I am so happy that Wayfair and I were able to step in to help these families get back on their feet by creating a space they love and are proud to call home,” she added.





By Andrea Tuccillo

