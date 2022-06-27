Kelly Clarkson and her talk show clean up at the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Kelly Clarkson and her self-titled talk show continued their winning ways at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards, handed out Friday night in Pasadena, CA.

For the third year in a row, Kelly was named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, while The Kelly Clarkson Show was named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show for the second year in a row. The show also won a slew of technical awards in categories like Editing and Sound Mixing.

Since its premiere in September 2019, The Kelly Clarkson Show has won 13 Daytime Emmys.

Kelly recently released her Kellyoke EP, featuring studio versions of some of the cover songs she performs each day on her show.

