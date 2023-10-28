Keeping your Pets Safe on Halloween

Luljo|BigStock

With Halloween less than a week away, safety may be on top of mind for pet owners.

According to the American Kennel Club, Halloween is the second most common holiday for pets to get lost.

It’s also the busiest time of year for the Pet Poison Helpline.

During the week of Halloween, they see an increase in emergency calls by 12% and pet owners can spend up to $500 if their animals get into candy.

Leaders with Pima Animal Care Center say while Halloween is one of the busiest nights of the year for them, there are some ways you can prepare ahead of time so you and your pet can enjoy the holiday.

First, it’s important to remember that all the Halloween hype can cause pets to stress.

When you open your door to great trick-or-treaters, your dog may see that as an opportunity to run out the front door so make sure you’re extra careful.

Also, pets can get nervous or spooked very easily by the decorations so it’s best they steer clear of any of those outside or inside the home.

And while Halloween candy can be a treat for you, you’ll want to make sure they aren’t having any.

Things like chocolate, gum or other sweet treats are dangerous for your pet.

Experts say it might be best to keep your pets in a room away from all the festivities for the night.

“All that noise and all the ruckus at the front door can absolutely create a lot of stress for your pet. So things to think about there include keeping a quiet environment for them, maybe that bedroom,” public information officer for Pima Animal Care Center Kayleigh Murdock said.

“Putting on some white noise or gentle music and with dogs maybe giving them some peanut butter to lick. Anything to distract them from that stressful stuff going on.”

And when it comes to dressing your pet up Murdock you should judge how they’re feeling.

If you try to put something on and they’re fighting you it’s probably best to leave them alone.