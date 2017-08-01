Credit: cynoclub | BigStockPhoto.com

Keeping Pets Cool [tips]

We ALL know not to leave our pets in cars this time of year, but with this Seattle heatwave a warm house and being overeager in hot weather for playtime outdoors can spell danger.

How do you keep a dog cool in hot weather?
Let your dog stand in a cool pool. Aside from panting, dogs cool down through the sweat glands in their paws. Having them stand in a cool pool of water or giving them a quick foot soak can help lower their body temperature. It can also be helpful to put some cold water on your dog’s chest.
How can I cool my cat down?
Seek out a cool, dark place inside for your cat to relax and provide plenty of water. Consider setting up air conditioning or a fan to ensure air flow. Be sure to brush your cat regularly in the warmer months to remove excess fur. Some cats might also enjoy playing with ice cubes on cool, hard floors.
  • Hot Weather Advice from our friends at PAWS (HERE)
  • Tips and Reminders from Seattle Humane (HERE)
  • PetMD Signs of Heat Stroke (HERE)

About Shellie Hart

Your workday host is a longtime Seattle Radio Midday Air-Personality. Shellie grew up in Burien and now lives in West Seattle. She’s the on-court Entertainment Emcee for our 2X WNBA Championship Team SEATTLE STORM. Shellie is also committed to Children’s Hospital with weekly participation in their CHILD LIFE Program, dedicating over a 100 hours of volunteer time annually. People ask all the time, “What’s your favorite part of the job?”, and my response is YOU! Sure I get to meet all kinds of famous people, but it’s engaging with the people and their Northwest families that makes me happy”
