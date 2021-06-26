As the Pacific Northwest faces one of it’s most sever heat waves in history.
Practice basic summer safety for your pets.
Never leave your pets in a parked car.
Not even for a minute!
Not even with the car running and air conditioner on.
On an 85-degree day the temperature inside a car with the windows opened slightly
can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes.
After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees.
Your pet may suffer irreversible organ damage or die.
If you see a dog in a hot car….
Learn how to help a pet left inside a hot car by taking action or calling for help.
Local law enforcement can follow this handy guide [PDF] on how to proceed.
Print our hot car flyer and spread the lifesaving word. Download the PDF
Watch the humidity
Pet Cooling Items on Amazon.com
Limit exercise on hot days
Asphalt gets very hot and can burn your pet’s paws, so walk your dog on the grass if possible.
If the temp is 77 degrees the asphalt is 125 degrees.
If the temp is 77 degrees the asphalt is 143 degrees.
Always carry water with you to keep your dog from dehydrating.
Don’t rely on a fan
Pets respond differently to heat than humans do.
(Dogs, for instance, sweat primarily through their feet.)
And fans don’t cool off pets as effectively as they do people.
Provide ample shade and water
A doghouse does not provide relief from heat—in fact, it makes it worse.
Cool your pet inside and out
Whip up a batch of quick and easy DIY pupsicles for dogs.
And always provide water, whether your pets are inside or out with you.
Watch for signs of heatstroke
Signs of heatstroke are heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat,
difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness,
lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue,
seizure and unconsciousness.
Some breeds of dogs—like boxers, pugs, shih tzus and other dogs and
cats with short muzzles—will have a much harder time breathing in extreme heat.
How to treat a pet suffering from heatstroke
Move your pet into the shade or an air-conditioned area.
Apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck and chest or run cool (not cold)
water over them.
Let them drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes.
Take them directly to a veterinarian.
Prepare for power outages
