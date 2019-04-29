Keep your kids’ personal data safe with these security tips

By Lucy Wyndham

Today, the average American child spends up to six hours every day surfing the internet, and teenagers spend up to nine hours per day. As a parent, it’s can be difficult to keep a constant eye on your child’s online habits. However, with Facebook confessing to a data breach, impacting 50 million users last year and the FBI reporting that nine million individuals have their identity stolen online each year, it’s crucial that you put extra effort into protecting you and your kids’ data online.

Utilize parental controls

Parental controls allow you to be in charge of what your child can and can’t access on the internet. These controls are a great way to prevent your kids from sharing personal data online. Best of all, parental controls are available on almost every device, and the list of apps, programs and software you can use is endless.

Set up a VPN

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is a great way to add an additional level of security to your home Wi-Fi settings. You’ve probably heard of VPNs being used in schools and in workplaces, but they’re growing increasingly popular in homes. VPNs provide you with the option to browse the privately and encrypt all of your data, hide your location by changing your IP address. This is beneficial if your child is a frequent selfie taker who can’t help but upload pictures to their social medias. What’s more, when you install a VPN on your family’s home computer, tablets, and smartphones, you can be sure that all the information you enter online is secure and cannot be hacked or stolen.

Install online security software

It will probably come as no surprise to you that 78% of teenagers confess to checking their phone at least once every hour, according to CNN. Meanwhile, 72% say that they have to respond to social media messages and similar notifications as soon as they arrive. It’s, therefore, safe to say that your teen has got the internet running on their phone all day. This means it’s crucial you protect their phone with security software, just as you would with your home PC or laptop. When this software is running, it will prevent phishing scams, unsecure apps, and dangerous links.