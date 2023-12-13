Katy Perry’s mother running for political office

Foc Kan/WireImage

Katy Perry has performed at a number of political events, but now her mother is looking to become a politician.

People reports that Katy’s mom, Mary Hudson, has formally declared her candidacy for a seat on her local Republican Party’s central committee in Santa Barbara County, California. Central committee members promote their party’s platform and support party candidates in local elections, according to People.

The local elections office says that Hudson has qualified to appear on the March 2024 ballot, after gathering enough signatures. In November, Hudson, a Pentecostal pastor, told DailyMail.com, “We want to get the conservatives in there to make a difference.”

Katy, who performed at President Biden‘s inauguration concert in 2020 and supported Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 bid for office, has previously revealed that her parents voted for Donald Trump, but she still loves them. Not long ago, Hudson posted a photo of herself with Katy at the final show of her Las Vegas residency.

