Katy Perry’s guide to Las Vegas includes anything that’s “slightly weird”

Katy Perry‘s PLAY residency at Resorts World Las Vegas will come to an end in November. But after spending more than two years playing Sin City, she’s got a list of favorite spots she likes to visit on her days off, which she’s now shared with Thrillist.

“When not performing, I love going out. I’m not the type of artist who stays in my hotel room and orders room service. I love to explore,” Katy tells Thrillist. “I just took my daughter Daisy to the Imm ersive Disney Experience inside the Shops at Crystals. It was so fun … I just love the playfulness of these interactive moments.”

“That was really cute and Daisy loved running around with the smells, visuals, and sing-alongs,” she adds.

“Anything that’s weird, even slightly weird, I love. I take Daisy to Circus Circus all the time,” Katy adds. “We love doing that on a Saturday … you just go in for two hours and it’s everything all in one place. That’s Las Vegas.”

And speaking of weirdness, Katy says, “I love Omega Mart by Meow Wolf at AREA15 too. It’s like this weird grocery store with what you think are prop food items, but you can actually buy them. It’s my sense of humor, which is a little off color. I just love the effort that’s been put into every little detail.

But when Katy just wants to eat, the restaurants she recommends are Carversteak at Resorts World, Carbone at Aria and é by Jose Andrés at the Cosmopolitan.

Finally, Katy recommends Pastry Palace for all your birthday cake needs. She says they’ve whipped up cakes for her that look like an Optimus Prime Transformer, a plate of spaghetti and a hand wearing a wrist guard.

