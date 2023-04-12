Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy had a ball hanging in Hawaii with Mickey Mouse

ABC/Eric McCandless

Katy Perry‘s gig as a judge on American Idol doesn’t just mean she gets to help young talent: It also means she gets to treat her own little one to some amazing experiences.

On this Sunday’s episode of American Idol, the remaining Top 26 contestants will be performing at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, and Katy says her two-year-old daughter Daisy came along and got a front row seat to all the Disney fun.

“She loves it. She loves Mickey. She loves Minnie. She saw Pluto. She was so happy. She’s a big Disney fan,” Katy tells Access Hollywood.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Katy says, “She went to breakfast and met Minnie and Mickey and she’s not scared at all.” Turns out Daisy and Mickey go way back: Katy says Daisy celebrated Christmas at Disneyland Tokyo last winter.

“She ran up to Mickey. She sang with Moana, I sang with Moana, it was amazing,” she laughs. “You know, I think it’s subliminal. I accidentally named my daughter after Daisy Duck.”

American Idol airs Sunday night on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

