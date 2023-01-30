Katy Perry’s Big Regret

Debby Wong|BigStock

Katy Perry revealed her “huge” regret of passing up an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish.

The “California Gurls” hitmaker said she had the chance to collaborate with Eilish on her hit track, “Ocean Eyes” — but declined after thinking the song was “boring.”

In a TikTok video posted by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, the 38-year-old told a group of fans, during what appeared to be an intimate gig, about the collaboration that could’ve come to life.

Perry said she received an email from someone that said, “Hey, check out this new artist. I’d really like us to work with her because she was working with me for Unsub [Records].”

At the time, Eilish was not a household name.

“It was a song called ‘Ocean Eyes,’ and it was just a blonde girl,” Perry candidly revealed. “And I was like, ‘Meh, boring.’”

Perry then admitted it was a “big mistake, huge mistake” passing up on the offer, adding, “Don’t let this hit the Internet.”

