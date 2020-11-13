Katy Perry to perform "Only Love" at 2020 American Music Awards

Photo by Christine Hahn

About five days ago, Katy Perry tweeted two words: “Only love.” Most people saw it as a reaction to the presidential election, but it turns out that she was actually previewing an upcoming TV performance.

Katy Perry will take the stage at the 2020 American Music Awards to perform the world premiere broadcast performance of “Only Love,” from her latest album, Smile. Katy first took the AMA stage ten years ago to perform “Firework” and has SINCE performed on the show three times in all. She’s a five-time winner, including the 2011 American Music Award of Achievement.

Other performers at the Taraji P. Henson-hosted show include Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, BTS, Billie Eilish and more. The 2020 AMAs will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 22 at 8 p.m ET/PT on ABC.

In other Katy Perry news, she’s released a remix of another track on Smile, “Resilient,” done by superstar DJ Tiesto.

By Andrea Dresdale

