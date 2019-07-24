Katy Perry To Perform For Amazon Employees In Seattle.

Wanna work for Amazon? You could get a FREE Katy Perry concert as a bonus!
Katy will be the headline act August 20 for Amazon’s annual employee celebration event at CenturyLink Field. Amazon currently has more than 45,000 employees in Seattle!
The concert will also be a celebration of the company’s big Prime Day event earlier this month, during which a record 175 million items were sold. Coincidentally, Katy’s enemy-turned-friend Taylor Swift was the headline act for Amazon’s Prime Day concert this year.
