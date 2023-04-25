Katy Perry to judge ‘American Idol’ live show, sing at King Charles’ coronation concert on the same day

ABC/Eric McCandless

Is Katy Perry going to clone herself? On May 7, she’s scheduled to perform at the coronation concert for the U.K.’s King Charles in Windsor, England — and judge a live American Idol episode.

So how will she manage to pull it off? Katy tells Entertainment Tonight, “You’ll just have to tune in and wait and see. The hologram is finally real!”

More seriously, Katy tells ET that she’s grateful she gets to perform at the event. “I met His Majesty to be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking,” she said.

“So I’m also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That’s mostly why I’m going, to be an ambassador and to say, ‘Hey, this is me from the USA.'”

Katy also acknowledged needing more than one of herself when asked if she’s going to attend the Met Gala, which takes place May 1 in New York City.

“I’m sending Zooey Deschanel in my place,” she told ET. People have long contended Zooey and Katy look alike — Katy even cast Zooey in one of her videos as a joke.

Viewers will be able to watch coverage of the coronation and the concert, which will also feature Lionel Richie, on ABC News and Good Morning America, as well as on various streaming platforms.

