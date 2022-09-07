Katy Perry to headline True Colors Festival concert in Japan

Courtesy True Colors Festival

Katy Perry is heading to Japan in November for a special event.

The singer will be a special guest at True Colors Festival The Concert 2022, which will be performed in Tokyo twice, on November 19 and 20. Katy will be among 90 performers from 12 countries, all tied together under the theme of “One World, One Family.”

The True Colors Festival is a non-profit international festival of performing arts that celebrates diversity and inclusion via concerts, documentaries, videos, film, workshops, musicals and children’s programs. The concert will be performed with accessibility features including International Sign Language, audio description and real-time subtitles.

“What moved me to join True Colors Festival was the spirit and uniqueness of the festival’s message and the opportunity to share the stage with all these diverse artists,” says Katy in a statement. “I’m excited to be back in Tokyo to perform at this inspiring event.”

Among the other performers is singer Mandy Harvey, a deaf America’s Got Talent contestant who in 2017 earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell and came in fourth in season 12.

