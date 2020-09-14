Katy Perry thanks Taylor Swift for hand-embroidered baby gift

Katy: Liz Voloshin; Taylor: Beth Garrabrant

Katy Perry has been taking to social media to thank her celebrity pals for the gifts they’ve been sending for her baby girl Daisy Dove. The latest star to get a shout-out from Katy: Her frenemy-turned-pal Taylor Swift.

Katy posted a photo of the gift — a pink satin blanket embroidered with the words “Baby Bloom,” “2020” and stars and flowers — along with a picture of Taylor’s hand-written note to Katy, her fiance Orlando Bloom and their “little one.”

According to the note, it was written May 3 — which explains why it was addressed to “little one” and not “Daisy” — and we can just read the first part of Taylor’s message: “Katy and Orlando, when I was a little girl, my most [illegible] possession was a tiny silk blanket…”

The word “ragged” can also be made out, which seems to inspire the caption that Katy included with the photo.

“Miss [Daisy Dove] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift,” Katy wrote. “hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

From this, we can surmise that in the note, Taylor recounted a story of doing that very thing with HER tiny silk blanket.

On Twitter, Katy even graciously threw in an invitation for fans to “stream folklore” — Taylor’s latest album.

By Andrea Dresdale

