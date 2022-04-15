Katy Perry teases she’ll “play a different card” at this year’s Met Gala

ABC/Gavin Bond

Katy Perry is known to turn heads whenever she attends the Met Gala, and it appears this year will be no different.

The American Idol judge has previously embraced a more outlandish vibe at the high fashion event — most notably as a chandelier with fully functioning lights, as well as a cheeseburger costume — but she assures Page Six that she’s switching things up for this year’s theme, which is “gilded glamour.”

“You know, it would be pretty obvious for me to go play the kooky, crazy, wild, big, fun, colorful card,” she admitted. “This time, I’m going to play a whole different card.”

The “Roar” singer joked, “Maybe I’ll just come in a suit of armor or something… Maybe I’m not even going, because I’m going to send someone the armor and they’re just going to pretend to be me!”

Katy, 37, also hinted she’s embracing a more “sophisticated and streamlined and sexy” wardrobe when hitting the red carpets and scheduled press appearances.

While she has yet to fully divulge what kind of head-turning look she’ll wear for this year’s Met Gala, set for May 2, Katy promised, “I know what the people want, and I know where I came from. I always want to put a good show on.”

“I take fashion risks all the time, but I never have any regrets,” she added.

