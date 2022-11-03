Katy Perry teams up with LEGO for their Rebuild the World Holiday campaign

ABC/Gavin Bond

LEGO has enlisted the help of Katy Perry to help get everyone in the holiday spirit.

The popular toy brand has launched their Rebuild the World Holiday campaign this month with playful new spot featuring the pop singer.

In the ad, a group of children use LEGO bricks to build a present delivery vehicle to and then are surprised when a life-sized version of their creation appears with Perry on top singing her hit “Firework.”

“What’s part spaceship, part castle and part… giraffe?! The most amazing gift-giving vehicle that’s ever been built! Powered by imagination and bricks,” the YouTube longline reads. “We’re sending Katy Perry and her LEGO helpers on a mission to remind the world that kindness and creativity are the gifts that keep on giving! It’s time to build our most playful holiday ever!”

The singer also shared the video to her Instagram along with the caption, “@Lego asked a group of kids to dream up their perfect giving machine, so I thought I’d hop on in my finest Lego fit and help deliver some presents!”

The real-life LEGO creation wasn’t just made for the ad though, it’ll actually be used to deliver presents this holiday season with the brand’s annual #BuildToGive, where they partner with charities to deliver gifts to kids in over 25 countries, including those in hospitals, care homes and vulnerable communities. This year they are hoping to reach two million kids and all it takes is for you to build something and share it to social media with the hashtag #BuildToGive. For each post, LEGO will donate a set.

