Katy Perry sings the Beatles in Gap’s new holiday campaign

Courtesy Gap Inc.

This holiday, all you need is love, Katy Perry and some outfits from the Gap.

Katy stars in the clothing retailer’s new holiday campaign, singing the Beatles’ classic song “All You Need Is Love.” In the commercials, Katy gets up, gets dressed, gets in a car and is driven to a set of a Gap commercial, where she sings the Fab Four’s 1967 number-one hit while people and couples frolic around her, all sporting Gap winter wear as artificial snow falls.

Katy is releasing her full-length version of the song today. One dollar from every stream on Spotify, up to $100,000, will be donated to Baby2Baby, a charity that provides kids living in poverty with the basic necessities of life.

“I’m always excited to work with brands that are going the extra mile to make this world a better, happier place,” says Katy in a statement. “Reimagining one of the most recognizable and emotional songs of our time with an iconic brand like Gap, having such a special and important message, has been a dream.”

“And what better reason to partner than bringing people together to spread joy for the holidays and raise money for Baby2Baby, a charity that’s close to my heart?” says the mother of one-year-old Daisy Dove. “Children are our future. We need to lift kids and help them find their value, self-worth and self-respect.”

