Katy Perry shoots down reports she secretly wed Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry insists she’s still a bride-to-be and has yet to take that trip down the aisle. After reports surfaced that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom secretly tied the knot, the “Roar” singer cleared the air.

During an appearance on the Australian-based Kyle and Jackie O show Wednesday, the hosts asked Katy if she’d secretly jumped the broom or if she’s, quote, “just dragging this out?”

Katy responded, “Well, no.” Katy explained that her nuptials have been repeatedly delayed by the pandemic, saying, “It’s a destination location, you know, we’re still trying for it to work out. But, every couple of months it’s like, new variant! New variant! New variant!”

It’s been previously reported that Katy, 37, and Orlando, 45, had planned to marry in Japan.

Katy added that once the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer an issue, she and the Pirates of the Caribbean star will “go party.”

The two became engaged in February 2019 and welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

